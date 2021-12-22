Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $160.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $163.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

