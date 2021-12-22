Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $38.59 on Tuesday, reaching $938.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,755,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,552,021. The stock has a market cap of $942.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,034.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $817.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $805.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $201,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 42.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

