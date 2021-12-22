Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $938.53

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $938.53, but opened at $963.96. Tesla shares last traded at $984.14, with a volume of 265,485 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,034.85 and a 200 day moving average of $817.14. The firm has a market cap of $985.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.49, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.
