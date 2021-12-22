TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $355.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

