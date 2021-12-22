Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Hexcel worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -195.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

