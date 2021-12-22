Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

