Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of SLM worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SLM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after buying an additional 1,467,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,905,000 after acquiring an additional 637,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after buying an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SLM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,745,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after buying an additional 34,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SLM by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,885,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,366,000 after acquiring an additional 606,502 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Stephens upped their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

