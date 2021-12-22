Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,344 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Essent Group worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of ESNT opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

