Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 349 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of NCR worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NCR opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

