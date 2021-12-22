Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,576 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.05% of Avis Budget Group worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $225.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.88 and its 200-day moving average is $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

