The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $531.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $531.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.70 million and the highest is $546.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $472.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 120.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 13.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,865. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

