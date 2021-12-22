The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Insider Christopher Ware Buys 34,000 Shares

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) insider Christopher Ware bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($67,380.10).

Shares of CIC stock opened at GBX 155.25 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £81.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.85. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.88 ($2.20).

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

