The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Insider Christopher Ware Buys 34,000 Shares

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) insider Christopher Ware bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($67,380.10).
Shares of CIC stock opened at GBX 155.25 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £81.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.85. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.88 ($2.20).
Conygar Investment Company Profile
