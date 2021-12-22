The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

