The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Ann Scott Blouin Sells 433 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ENSG opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,944,000 after acquiring an additional 587,345 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 448,869 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $15,621,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 253.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 194,998 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.