The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Increases Dividend to $1.46 Per Share

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.464 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from The European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.
The European Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 125.7% over the last three years.
The European Equity Fund stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
The European Equity Fund Company Profile
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
