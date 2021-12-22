The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Increases Dividend to $1.46 Per Share

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.464 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from The European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

The European Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 125.7% over the last three years.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The European Equity Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.83% of The European Equity Fund worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.