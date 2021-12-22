The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Insider Kuni Nakamura Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE GAB opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

