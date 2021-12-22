The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Declares $0.40 None Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of GGZ stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.29.
In other The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 163,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
