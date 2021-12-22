The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Declares $0.40 None Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of GGZ stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

In other The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 163,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.