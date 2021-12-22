The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GT stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.00. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

