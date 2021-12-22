The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,222. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

