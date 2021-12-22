The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Raises Dividend to $2.05 Per Share

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 2.045 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53.

The Korea Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 86.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

KF stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The Korea Fund has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $46.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Korea Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Korea Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.