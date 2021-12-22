The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,360,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 25,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

