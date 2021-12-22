The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Macerich worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Macerich by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Macerich by 128,765.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 92,711 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAC. Truist upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.