The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $196.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

