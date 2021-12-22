The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Progressive by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Progressive by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 778,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,060 shares of company stock worth $6,723,387 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

