The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) announced a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SCIN opened at GBX 819.80 ($10.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The company has a market cap of £542.49 million and a P/E ratio of 14.34. The Scottish Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 678 ($8.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 858.30 ($11.34). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 808.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 787.42.

The Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

