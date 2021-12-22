The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, hitting $157.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.90. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

