The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.9227 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

The Taiwan Fund has raised its dividend by 401.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE TWN opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The Taiwan Fund has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of The Taiwan Fund worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

