The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.9227 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.
The Taiwan Fund has raised its dividend by 401.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE TWN opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The Taiwan Fund has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.06.
About The Taiwan Fund
The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
