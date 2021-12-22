The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Decreased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 164,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

TRV stock opened at $155.52 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

