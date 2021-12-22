THEKEY (TKY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $200,198.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $200,198.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

