Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $3.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.78 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $15.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

THO traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.93. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $92.20 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

