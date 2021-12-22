Tiger King (TKING) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Tiger King has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. Tiger King has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $188,131.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.63 or 0.08129097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.47 or 1.00034934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00073618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 604,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

