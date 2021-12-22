Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TLSA stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.