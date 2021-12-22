Torray LLC Boosts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 222.2% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.78. 404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,537. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average of $160.27.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

