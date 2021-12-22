Torray LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.21. 73,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,261,192. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

