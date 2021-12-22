Torray LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Torray LLC decreased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $136.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,061. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average is $115.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,088,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,554 shares of company stock worth $72,017,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.