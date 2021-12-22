TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Down 8.9%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 21,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 812,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

