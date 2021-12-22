Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $223.04 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.