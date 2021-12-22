Traders Buy Large Volume of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,377 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 465% compared to the average daily volume of 421 call options.

LCTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $433.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

