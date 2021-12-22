Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,968 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,415% compared to the average daily volume of 118 call options.

VCRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,136. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

