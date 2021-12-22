Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Nigel Rogers Acquires 10,000 Shares

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Nigel Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($11,097.90).

Nigel Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Nigel Rogers purchased 15,000 shares of Transense Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,439.56).

LON:TRT traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 84 ($1.11). The company had a trading volume of 21,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,964. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.09. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 50.80 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.40 ($1.64).

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

