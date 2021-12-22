Travala.com Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.35 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003636 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $90.33 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.08124249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.57 or 0.99966634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,897,537 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

