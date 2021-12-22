TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.50

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 28000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64.

About TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.