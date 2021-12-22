Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Treace Medical Concepts Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of Hallux Valgus. Treace Medical Concepts Inc. is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,087 shares of company stock worth $7,592,897 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,331,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

