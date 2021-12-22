Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 9249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Specifically, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $515,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,087 shares of company stock worth $7,592,897 in the last quarter.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

