Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Daemmon Reeve Sells 37,828 Shares

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Daemmon Reeve sold 37,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($15.76), for a total value of £451,288.04 ($596,232.05).

Shares of Treatt stock opened at GBX 1,215 ($16.05) on Wednesday. Treatt plc has a 1-year low of GBX 748 ($9.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,245 ($16.45). The company has a market capitalization of £726.19 million and a PE ratio of 48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,135.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,106.71.

Get Treatt alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.00. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) target price on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.