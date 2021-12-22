Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.55. Truett-Hurst shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 344 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

About Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST)

Truett-Hurst, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of winery products. It offers its products through a direct-to-consumer channel including their tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery websites. Its brands include Truett Hurst, VML, and Svengali. The company was founded by Phillip L.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Truett-Hurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truett-Hurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.