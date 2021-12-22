Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,920 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $33,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.