TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. TTEC has a 1 year low of $70.39 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

