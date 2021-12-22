TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TUI has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

