Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.61

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 5645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company has a market cap of $709.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $18,328,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 627,419 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $14,679,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $10,613,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

